Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict: ‘Bye B*tch Have Fun in Prison!’

Hollywood stars broke out in celebration Tuesday after the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota announced guilty verdicts for the former police officer on charges of second and third-degree murders as well as manslaughter.

While Chauvin’s attorneys are expected to appeal the verdicts, celebrities took the announcement as an incontestable sign that justice had been served in the death of George Floyd.

“Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted.

“Justice has been served thank God,” Rosanna Arquette enthused.

“Guilty. Chalk one up for justice,” actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted.

Other stars used the verdict as an opportunity to mock Chauvin and cheer his presumed fate behind bars.

“Bye bitch have fun in prison!!” tweeted 12-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren.

“Guilty. Hell yeah,” rapper LL Cool J wrote.

“Yes!! In handcuffs!” Michael Moore blasted.

Much of Minnesota was on edge Tuesday as the state anticipated more protests and potential violence no matter what the verdict was. Democrat leaders have stoked racial unrest in the days leading up to the announcement, with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) demanding protest mobs become “more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted.

Hollywood elites eagerly piled on Tuesday to publicly express their joy over the verdict.

Cher tweeted: “Oh Happy Day.”

THANK GOD🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾

OH HAPPY DAY — Cher (@cher) April 20, 2021

Captain America‘s Chris Evans tweeted that justice had been served.

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush tweeted “Accountability, finally,” but added “justice will take far more work.” The actress acknowledged “bittersweet relief” at the verdict.

Guilty on all counts.

Accountability, finally.

But justice will take far more work, and far greater change. Prayers up to the family.

Gratitude to the activists on the ground who have put everything into moving the needle more and more toward progress.#chauvinverdict — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 20, 2021

Holy shit I just took such a deep breath. Bittersweet relief. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 20, 2021

Michael Moore cheered: “Yes!! In handcuffs!” He also called for “an end to white supremacy and white privilege.”

YES!!

In handcuffs!

Now on to the work!.

All of us demand an end to white supremacy and white privilege.

How many innocent black and brown ppl are in prison? Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn’t work. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 20, 2021

Oscar-winner Viola Davis said the guilty verdict is “as it should be!!” Fellow Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o tweeted, “Relief.”

GUILTY!!!! As it should be!! Now….Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤👊🏿 #SayHisName

🎨@4NIKKOLAS pic.twitter.com/DgVFG7UVPF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2021

Oscar-winner Halle Berry used the hashtag #TheFightContinues.

Actress-singer Barbra Streisand said “The citizens on the Minnesota jury deserve heartfelt thanks for weighing the overwhelming evidence and pronouncing Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts.”

The citizens on the Minnesota jury deserve heartfelt thanks for weighing the overwhelming evidence and pronouncing Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts. And a big thanks to the courageous young girl who stopped to videotape the horrible act. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 21, 2021

Comedian Chelsea Handler declared that 4/20 could now be a “day we celebrate in America.”

Maybe 4/20 can now be the day we celebrate America standing up and saying no to police brutality, affirming that you will go to jail when you murder innocent people no matter what uniform you wear. #DerekChauvinTrial — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 20, 2021

Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “Justice has been served.” Her sister, Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette, tweeted, “Thank you God! Thank you jurors.”

Thank you to the JURY the prosecutors Justice has been served thank God — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 20, 2021

Thank you God! Thank you jurors. Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 20, 2021

Rob Reiner declared the “arc of the Moral Universe has bent toward Justice.”

The arc of the Moral Universe has bent towards Justice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 20, 2021

Songwriter Diane Warren called Chauvin a “bitch” and wished him “fun in prison.”

Bye bitch have fun in prison!! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 20, 2021

Alyssa Milano declared that George Floyd has “changed the world.”

FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world. #verdict — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 20, 2021

Rapper and actor LL Cool J tweeted “Hell yeah” after the verdict was announced.

Guilty. Hell yeah. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted “Thank God.”

Thank God — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 20, 2021

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake claimed, “The work is not nearly done.”

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021

Pop superstars Mariah Carey and Katy Perry also weighed in on the verdict. Carey called it a “small grain of hope” while Perry tweeted, “rest in Justice George Floyd.”

A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021

Scandal actress Kerry Washington tweeted ominously: “This fight got justice is not over.” Her producer Shona Rhimes tweeted, “This verdict does not bring back Mr. Floyd. But justice is truth.”

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021

The Hangover star Ed Helms claimed, “Justice is a step forward on the difficult road of healing.”

Justice is a step forward on the difficult road of healing. Sending love to the Floyd family and the great city of Minneapolis. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) April 20, 2021

Actress Olivia Munn tweeted, “Rest in love George Floyd.”

A guilty verdict. 🙏🏼 Rest in love George Floyd. Sending love to his family and friends. ❤️❤️❤️⛅️ pic.twitter.com/Vwmde3A618 — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) April 20, 2021

Rapper and actor Ice Cube warned the “Empire always strikes back.”

The jury did the right thing but will the judge do the right thing? Be careful family…the Empire always strikes back. — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 20, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander expressed his gratitude to the jury.

I saw what most people saw. I felt what most people felt. I am grateful the jury saw and felt it, too. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 20, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted, “Chalk one up for justice.”

Guilty. Chalk one up for justice. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 20, 2021

Rosie O’Donnell used the hashtag #thankGod following the verdict.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted that the verdict is “a beginning” but “will never be enough.”

George Floyd’s murder was another horrific reminder of our country’s broken law enforcement system and the damage it has inflicted on the Black community. Today’s verdict, though a beginning, will never be enough, but we hope his family can find peace. #BlackLivesMatter — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 20, 2021

Comedian-actor Rob Delaney, who stars in Amazon’s Catastrophe, used the verdict as an opportunity to call for the abolishment of the police.

American police forces were established to catch runaway slaves and protect capital. Killing George Floyd fit right the fuck in with those directives. Abolish the police. — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) April 20, 2021

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay also celebrated the verdict.

3! 👊🏾 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 20, 2021

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks tweeted her personal thanks to the jurors in the case.

Thank you to the jurors. #ChauvinIsGuilty 🇺🇸 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 20, 2021

Point Break and Tank Girl star Lori Petty tweeted, “Go directly 2 jail!!”

GO DIRECTLY 2 JAIL‼️ — loripetty (@loripetty) April 20, 2021

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted, “He’s gonna do very painful time.”

He’s gonna do very painful time. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 20, 2021

Rosie Perez said she had “mixed emotions” but added “Today was a victory.”

Indeed. Mixed emotions.

Elation. Sadness. Joy. Bittersweet disbelief.

It's all so tragic. It won't bring him back. So many things still need to change. And yet… Today was a victory.

Staying with that for now.

#ChauvinIsGuilty #JusticeForGeorgeFloydDelivered https://t.co/xLnoKs6pSz — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) April 20, 2021

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown suggested police need to root out more cops like Derek Chauvin, tweeting, “There’s more than ONE bad apple.”

And this isn’t even a celebration. #GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He’s gone. His family will never be made whole. And how many #DerekChauvin’s are there in the world & on the police force. There’s more than ONE bad apple. But this enough for this moment. ❤️ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 20, 2021

Other stars who weighed in on the verdict include Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Amber Tamblyn, Richard Marx, Adam Goldberg, Ethan Embry, and many more.

Guilty on all charges. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 20, 2021

GUILTY. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 20, 2021

The murderer was found guilty of murder. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 20, 2021

Holy shit. — OGAG (@TheAdamGoldberg) April 20, 2021

Do not pass home. Go directly to jail. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 20, 2021

“Thank you for heavy duty jury service.” Amen. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/amybrenneman/status/1384615808366641153?s=21

I just hope somewhere somehow #George knows https://t.co/YPfb7VYrpR — Eric Roberts (@EricRoberts) April 20, 2021

Justice served — Gabriel Macht (@GabrielMacht) April 20, 2021

Today is a day we will all remember.

Prayers for George Floyd and his family. https://t.co/YYvvupqUXg — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) April 20, 2021

Justice — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) April 20, 2021

#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Guilty on all charges!🙏🏾 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) April 20, 2021

Good lord, finally. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) April 20, 2021

Relief #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #derekchauvinisguilty taken out in handcuffs guilty on all counts this is only the beginning of the sweeping changes that must happen now — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 20, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.