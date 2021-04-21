Actor Ray Fisher Calls Out WarnerMedia’s ‘Racial Equity’ Tweet After Derek Chauvin Verdict: ‘How F**king Dare You’

Justice League actor Ray Fisher blasted WarnerMedia for its tweet promoting “social justice” and “racial equity” in response to Tuesday’s conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Fisher has spent months publically shaming the Hollywood studio over charges of racism and misconduct against the company and its executives.

After the release of the guilty-on-all-counts verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, WarnerMedia tweeted, “The Work Continues.” The company added, “While this verdict doesn’t bring back those we’ve so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to significant change. We reaffirm our commitment to be a part of the solution by using our platforms… to advance racial equity and social justice.”

Ray Fisher, took issue with the media giant’s social justice proclamation. Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 film Justice League, was indignant in his tweet replying to Warner’s statement.

Fisher’s outrage this week follows the actor’s campaign against the company whom he’s accused of allowing unprofessional and abusive behavior to be perpetrated against him during the filming of the DC film Justice League. Last July, Fisher accused Joss Whedon, the film’s replacement director, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the movie’s set. He also accused “top-level” Warner Bros. executives of racism.

Fisher named Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich, saying “Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich.” The studio launched an official investigation into his charges.

This week’s tweet is not the first time Fisher has accused WarnerMedia of hypocrisy over its reaction to social justice. In February, he accused the company of an empty PR stunt and trying to curry favor with social justice advocates by hiring slavery reparations supporter Ta-Nehisi Coates to pen a Superman reboot.

After Warner announced Coates’ role in the coming Superman film, Fisher slammed the company saying, “Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation with lies in the press?” Fisher wrote. “But hey, Black Superman…”

Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman… A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.