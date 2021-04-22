Carbon emissions-pumping Hollywood celebrities, many of whom own multiple houses and routinely fly around on private jets, celebrated Earth Day on Thursday, with yoga, tree-hugging, pop superstar Cher encouraging Americans to love it “tenderly” like a “baby” or a “puppy,” and actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan assisting his audience in harvesting “healthy and voluptuous corn.”

“Happy #EarthDay! Here’s my good friend Heath to let you all know how you too can do your part,” Gaffigan said, posting a video showing people how to harvest “healthy and voluptuous corn” in honor of Earth Day.

“REMEMBER,WE ONLY HAVE ONE EARTH,” “Strong Enough” singer Cher proclaimed, begging people to treat the planet “Tenderly,

Like Our Mom/Dad,Our Brother/Sister,Our Best Friend,a Baby,a Puppy.”

“It Sounds Strange,But We Would Love & Take Great Care Of These Precious Loved Ones,” she added.

“Let’s love Mother Earth everyday,” actress Rosanna Arquette said, while Scandal star Kerry Washington posted a picture

of herself in a yoga pose, thanking the Earth “for all it gives us.”

“It is our sacred home. I know I can do more to love and protect the planet. Today I’m asking myself: what can I do in order to love our earth more? Who can I follow/support/amplify?! Any suggestions?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Nike teamed up with teen superstar Billie Eilish, highlighting a discussion on how to take action and shift the culture when it comes to “climate solutions.”

Left-wing actress Susan Saradon sounded the alarm on Thursday, sharing what she described as an “emotional video from @science_moms shows us why #LaterIsTooLate to tackle climate change.”

“Together, we can solve this,” she said, encouraging others to share the video with parents who “want to leave their kids a better world.”

Actress and political activist Jane Fonda shared a video on her Instagram story, featuring #climatekids advocating for climate action, while Robert Downey Jr. planted a tree.

Suicide Squad and Marvel Studios’ Morbius actor Jared Leto posted a picture of himself hugging a tree. Notably, he posted the same exact picture last year.

Singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, who sold his Beverly Hills Mansion for $14 million last year, also posted a tribute, donning a sweatshirt appearing to read “earth first.”

Climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio, who once flew 8,000 miles on a private jet to receive an environmental award, decalred in an Instagram post that the world is in a “state of climate emergency.”

The Beatles singer Paul McCartney also posted a tribute to the planet and partnered with PETA, asking people to join him in eating “meat free” on Earth Day.

Left-wing comedian Ellen DeGeneres used Earth Day to gift her audience with a range of gift cards, posting the prizes to her Instagram story.

In addition, the former cast of ER is joining together for a reunion episode of Stars in the House to benefit the nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance, which the Hollywood Reporter described as “a global network of 350 environmental groups in 46 countries who work to preserve and protect clean water.”

Per the outlet, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, Conni Marie Brazelton and CCH Pounder, are expected to participate.

Others celebrities are participating in Earth Day in other ways. Justin Bieber, for example, is teaming up with Bill Nye the “Science Guy” for a Facebook Watch special focusing specifically on climate change awareness. Other participants include Ben Platt, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, CNCO, Cody Simpson, Idina Menzel, Jack Harlow, Steve Aoki, Tori Kelly, Zac Efron, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Karamo Brown, and Nick Kroll, according to Billboard.