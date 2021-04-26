Rosanna Arquette to Law Enforcement: ‘It Looks to Us You Are Gestapo’

Hollywood star Rosanna Arquette is once again attacking U.S. law enforcement as racist, saying that police officers patrolling communities around the country resemble the “Gestapo.”

The Desperately Seeking Susan star called on all cops “who aren’t racist and aren’t set on killing human beings” to step forward. Otherwise, she wrote on social media, “it looks to us you are Gestapo.”

If there are any police officers left serving our communities who aren’t racist and aren’t set on killing human beings because they aren’t white ,step up ,show yourselves now .step up front and tell us you are not racist and because as it looks to us you are Gestapo. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 26, 2021

Her ultimatum to police officers follows the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case in Minnesota, as well as the recent shooting deaths of Daunte Wright and Ma’Khia Bryant. The latter two cases have provoked anti-police protests despite the fact that Bryant was shot just as she appeared to lunge at another young woman with a knife.

Wright reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest at the time he was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer near Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was due to face trial on a charge of attempted aggravated robbery.

Arquette previously accused law enforcement of racism in a tweet last month. She declared, without evidence, as “Nazi white supremacists” are embedded in “our police force” as well as in the military, the government, and “entertainment news.”

Kkk spent years hiding behind their hoods. Now they are front center for the world to see. Nazi White supremacists are many governors , people in Congress ,our police force , military ,in entertainment news . We see you and you won’t get away with it. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 26, 2021

The Pulp Fiction star posted a photo of herself in 2019 kneeling before a group of American flags. “I’ll never stand for the flag again,” she tweeted.

I’ll never stand for the flag again. pic.twitter.com/xEsoYgwwJA — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 6, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com