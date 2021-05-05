Video: Fauci Tells Jimmy Kimmel ‘It’s Very Frustrating’ to See People Decline the Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci continued his celebrity tour Monday by appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he complained about “anti-vaxxers” who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying everyone has a “societal responsibility” to help end the pandemic.

In a rare compliment to the Trump administration, Fauci also acknowledged the effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed, which successfully delivered a coronavirus vaccine in less than a year.

During Monday’s show, Fauci received a rousing welcome from the studio audience, which applauded enthusiastically and whooped their approval. “I love you. I think you are a godsend to us,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “And I am grateful for your sanity throughout all of this.”

Kimmel asked Fauci if it was frustrating that some people are declining to take the vaccine.

“Yes, Jimmy, it is very frustrating,” Fauci said. “There’s a societal responsibility that we should all have to put an end to this outbreak. And if you have a group of people who understandably may think that they are invulnerable because they are young and healthy… and therefore it doesn’t make any difference if they get infected because they likely will do well, that’s really not the right attitude.”

Watch below:

Fauci said unvaccinated people can unknowingly spread the virus to others who aren’t vaccinated.

“If you let yourself get infected, it isn’t just you in a vacuum,” he said. “You may inadvertently and innocently infect somebody else who will infect someone who will really get in trouble. That could be someone’s grandmother or grandfather… That’s really the frustrating part.”

Fauci also said “we have a moral responsibility” to help people around the world to get vaccinated.

“Speaking of nonsense, when was the last time you talked to Donald Trump?” Kimmel asked.

Fauci said it was when Trump was recovering from COVID-19 and the two spoke by phone about the treatment the president was receiving.

“To give credit to the former administration, they put together Operation Warp Speed which was really important in getting things rolling,” Fauci said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com