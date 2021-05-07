‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Promotes Video of Doctors Blasting People over Vaccination: ‘Grow the F**k Up and Get the Vaccine’

A short video ran during Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday featured several doctors ridiculing people who won’t take the coronavirus vaccine, with a doctor in the video telling people to “Grow the fuck up and take the vaccine.”

The half dozen people on the video who claim to be doctors spend a few minutes informing viewers of their medical credentials before excoriating people who read on the Internet that the coronavirus may be unsafe. The doctors make fun of people who are not doctors but who also argue against taking the vaccine.

As the video continues, the doctors lapse into ridicule.

“My life is spent trying to improve and to save yours,” One doctor in a white lab coat intones. “Oh, but you read something on Facebook?” another doctor says sarcastically. A female doctor next adds, “Your friend from high school, who sells jewelry, she posted it?” “The one who’s 53 and still builds doll houses?” another doctor snarks.

The doctors go on to ask if vaccine naysayers people have heard from are doctors or scientists, and then one sharply adds, “Then tell them to shut the fuck up.”

The doctors close by exclaiming “get the vaccine,” with one insisting, “grow the fuck up and get the vaccine.”

The smarmy exercise in snark ends with a screen quote reading, “brought to you by people who are smarter than we are.”

If you’re on the fence about the COVID vaccine maybe you should listen to… DOCTORS!? pic.twitter.com/vGKYfuwjWj — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 5, 2021

Kimmel also interviewed coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who lamented that it is “very frustrating” when people talk ill of the various vaccines or refuse to take them.

“Yes, Jimmy, it is very frustrating,” Fauci said of those criticizing the vaccines. “There’s a societal responsibility that we should all have to put an end to this outbreak. And if you have a group of people who understandably may think that they are invulnerable because they are young and healthy… and therefore it doesn’t make any difference if they get infected because they likely will do well, that’s really not the right attitude.”

