Oprah, Prince Harry to Get Hollywood Talking on Mental Health

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry would like a word with you. The two will team up for an Apple TV+ series later this month tackling issues such as “unresolved trauma, loss, or grief” and expect Lady Gaga and Glenn Close to be just two of the entertainers joining them as they strive for a mental health “global conversation.”

Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex will “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles,” according to an announcement made Monday on behalf of the pair.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement, AP reports. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

In addition to Gaga and Close, pre-publicity lists other participants including NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and chef Rashad Armstead.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

Prince Harry Makes Climate Plea: ‘What If Every One of Us Was a Raindrop?’ https://t.co/fy5Q2mCmCc — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 1, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, the duo have been talking about the show for some time.

The announcement of the partnership was initially made in April 2019 via a post shared to the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It follows their other Royal pushes into the public domain offering advice and guidance from the plush confines of their new Los Angeles home.

A report by the Sun in January suggested the upcoming series was originally slated for broadcast in fall 2020 but coronavirus restrictions and Harry’s exit from the Royal Family and move to the U.S. with Meghan Markle, 39, slowed production development.

News of the debut series comes just weeks after Prince Harry announced his new job as the first chief “impact officer” of a San Francisco startup that combines coaching and computing to benefit employee mental health, as Breitbart News reported.

The Apple TV+ series, titled “The Me You Can’t See,” will start streaming on May 21.