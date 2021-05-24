Left-wing songwriter and singer Richard Marx shared his disdain for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in a social media post on Sunday, telling his 302k Twitter followers he would love to hug Rene Bouche, Paul’s neighbor who attacked him. Marx said he’d buy Bouche “as many drinks as he can consume.”

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” the Grammy award-winning 1980s pop star said.

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

The Right Here Waiting for You singer is referencing Paul’s neighbor Rene Boucher, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail after attacking Paul in 2017, claiming to have been triggered by the Kentucky senator stacking debris near his property line in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Paul, who suffered broken ribs and underwent surgery to remove part of his lung as a result of the attack, was awarded $580,000 in damages as a result of his lawsuit.

Marx is not the only high-profile figure to exude a tone of admiration for Paul’s attacker. During Paul’s Republican National Convention speech last year, left-wing actress Bette Midler asked, “Where’s [Rand Paul’s] neighbor when we need him?”

Where’s #RandPaul’s neighbor when we need him? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), did not censor her opinions on the matter, suggesting last year that Paul’s neighbor was “right.”

This is far from the first time Marx has expressed controversial political opinions, once suggesting he would rather have a dead serial killer as president than Trump.

“At this point, I’d rather have Jeffrey Dahmer over Donald Trump,” the singer said in an interview with Variety.