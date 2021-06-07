Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper has issued a public apology after a left-wing cancel mob called her a “KKK Queen” for participating in a St. Louis ball in 1999.

Ellie Kemper apologized for taking part in the Veiled Prophet ball in St. Louis when she was a 19-year-old debutante. The annual event, which dates back to the 19th century, once prohibited black and Jewish people from participating but has not had race restrictions for more than four decades.

In an Instagram post, the Emmy-nominated Hollywood star acknowledged “her privilege” while adding that “ignorance is no excuse.”

“The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past,” she wrote. “I was not aware of this history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved.”

She added: “I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary or a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards.”

“I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and I promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the better society I think we’re capable of becoming,” the actress concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Kemper came under attack last week from a left-wing cancel mob after an old newspaper photo emerged online showing her attending the Veiled Prophet ball in St. Louis. The online mob called the actress a “KKK queen” and a “KKK princess,” even though the ball has no known ties to the Klan.

Kemper was crowned “Veiled Prophet Queen” that year — an honor typically bestowed upon a debutante from one of St. Louis’ most affluent families. (Kemper is the daughter of David Kemper, who served as executive chairman of Commerce Bank).

Her Instagram apology has garnered support from fellow celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Alec Baldwin, and Katie Couric.

Last year, Kemper supported the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign for the White House while also backing Black Lives Matter.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com