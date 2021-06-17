Nolte: Rita Moreno Grovels to Woke Mob After Defending ‘In the Heights’ Casting

Oscar-winner Rita Moreno humiliated herself on Twitter Wednesday with a groveling apology to the Woke Mob after she defended the box office flop In the Heights.

When it tanked over its debut weekend — in some cases by as much as 80 percent below expectations — the knives came out for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights.

The film features many unknown black and Hispanic singers and dancers singing and dancing to songs no one’s heard of in a 145-minute movie with no plot. There are rumors it’s some sort of love story. But there’s no doubt the songs pushed woke talking points about how America’s racist for not allowing itself to be destroyed by unfettered illegal immigration.

The movie had been sold as a Summer Sensation and Woke Champion but its subsequent belly flop left it vulnerable to being twisted into a Woke Villain, which is exactly what happened. By Sunday, the Woke Nazis were piling on to complain about the movie’s “coloring” sin.

For those who don’t know, Webster defines “coloring” as, Just some more made-up bullshit from Woketards about casting black people with lighter skin tones and Hispanic people with lighter skin tones.

Almost immediately, the quisling Miranda removed his penis and released a groveling apology.

But then, to her great credit, Morena came out in defense of Miranda during a Late Show appearance.

“It’s like you can never do right, it seems,” Moreno said. “This is the man who literally has brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it. I mean, I would love to say I did, but I couldn’t.”

She added, “Lin-Manuel has done that, really single-handedly, and I’m thrilled to pieces, and I’m proud that he produced my documentary. They’re really attacking the wrong person.”

But this is left-wing Hollywood, the land of Woke McCarthyism, and to no one’s surprise, Moreno’s act of moral courage lasted exactly two days.

On Wednesday, even though she’s 89-years-old and won the Oscar, Tony, and Emmy, Moreno still crawled on her belly to publicly smooch the Woke Gestapo’s fat fascist ass:

I’m incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others. In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks – RITA

Yeah, well, you’re not the only one disappointed, sweetheart.

Everyone’s supposed to look forward to a time where they might be old and rich enough to speak their minds, but not Moreno.

Once an insecure, neurotic actress, always an insecure, neurotic actress.

Moreno has the talent to burn but not much character. This is especially troubling because she’s old enough to remember the House Un-American Activities Committee, old enough to have seen artists grovel before that fascist committee, and here she is doing the same thing.

While I never cared for her obnoxious identity politics, because I’m an adult, it never stopped me from enjoying Moreno’s work. But this is something altogether different.

Apologizing for defending a friend and the truth. Shame on her forever.

