Nolte: Rita Moreno Defends Lin-Manuel Miranda from ‘In the Heights’ ‘Coloring’ Controversy

During a Tuesday night appearance on Stephan Colbert’s Late Show, Oscar-winner Rita Moreno defended Lin-Manuel Miranda from the “coloring” controversy currently battering his new movie In the Heights.

The definition of “coloring” is when Twitter cry-bullies prove their Woke Purity by making up a bullshit controversy about the lack of dark-skinned racial minorities in a movie or something.

In other words, Thanks for hiring all the black and Hispanic actors, but their black and Hispanic skin is not dark enough… racist.

Yes, there is so little racism in America, the Woke Nazis now have time to crybaby over skin tone.

In truth, there really was no controversy, at least not until Lin-Manuel Miranda (or is it Lin-Miranda Manuel?) released a testosterone-free apology letter. Some believe (and by “some” I mean “me”), this might have been a cynical way to boost publicity for the project in question, the musical In the Heights, which opened to a humiliating box office weekend.

Looking and sounding amazing, the 89-year-old Rita Moreno, one of the rare performers who’s taken home the Oscar, Tony, and Emmy, ripped into these critics.

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and his film "In The Heights." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

“It’s like you can never do right, it seems,” she said. “This is the man who literally has brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it. I mean, I would love to say I did, but I couldn’t.”

She added, “Lin-Manuel has done that, really single-handedly, and I’m thrilled to pieces, and I’m proud that he produced my documentary. They’re really attacking the wrong person.”

The real mistake here, assuming this is not a cynical ploy to gin up publicity, is that Lin-Manuel Miranda (or is it Lin-Miranda Manuel?) is trying to please people whose only goal in life is to never ever, ever be pleased.

These Woke Nazis are not interested in “representation,” or whatever the stupid word of the day is for “representation” (as if “representation” is stupid enough, right?). All they’re interested in is bullying others and proving their own purity to the Woke Gestapo by constantly finding flaws in others, especially weaklings like Lin-Manuel Miranda (or is it Lin-Miranda Manuel?) who will always hand them an easy victory by offering up his own scalp.

Sorry, but there’s nothing a quisling like Lin-Manuel Miranda (or is it Lin-Miranda Manuel?) can do to appease people like this. All you can do is tell them to go fuck themselves, which tells them it’s a waste of time to try and bully you. If you prove you cannot be bullied, they will move on hunting for weaker prey.

Stop being the weaker prey, moron.

