Joe Rogan: Everyone Knows Biden Is ‘Out of His Mind, He’s Barely Hanging in There’

During Thursday’s edition of Spotify’s popular The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan said during an interview with comedian Iliza Shlesinger that it’s common knowledge President Joe Biden is “out of his mind” and “barely hanging in there.”

Joe Rogan doesn't hold back when talking about Joe Biden, "we don't really have a leader in this country anymore." pic.twitter.com/V30fktlihx

A transcript is as follows:

ROGAN: If you could go back in time to any era and just visit for a little bit, where would you go?

ILIZA SHLESINGER: Probably five years ago and make some different choices.

ROGAN: [Laughter]. You wouldn’t want to watch Ben Franklin get electrocuted?

SHLESINGER: Am I just seeing a specific moment?

ROGAN: Like if I give you a week and you knew you’d be safe.

SHLESINGER: Okay, I think the 60s were a really formative time for this country and I think hopping around and the vibe, unrest, chance, and really coming out of losing our innocence of a nation, I think the 60s were really fascinating.

ROGAN: I bet a lot of people in the future are going to say that about the 20s, what’s happening right now. I think people are going to be talking about all the change that’s happening right here, right now, in the future. There going to be saying this was one of the most tumultuous times for the country.

SHLESINGER: We’ll look back and say it was scary, everyone was afraid of getting canceled, eating each other, nobody was listening to science. Even as it’s happening, we’re coming across as fucking idiots, like animals.

ROGAN: Well, we’re unhinged in a lot of ways. We’re not anchored down by a real leader. We don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore. I mean, you could say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper, but everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s barely hanging in there.