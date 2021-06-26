Hollywood Reimagining Classic TV Sitcoms Like ‘Brady Bunch’ with Drag Queen Makeovers

Hollywood is putting more drag in the lives of Americans by re-imagining classic TV shows like The Brady Bunch as drag queen comedies.

Paramount+ is set to stream the comedy special Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch starting Wednesday in what is expected to be the first in a planned series that will re-visit classic sitcoms with casts of vamping drag queens, according to a report in Variety.

Get Ready for the ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ and ‘Brady Bunch’ Crossover – 'Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch' https://t.co/gT3ukWNM1o — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 23, 2021

The project is the latest drag-themed initiative from Hollywood. On Sunday, Disney+ will host a LGBTQ Pride concert starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs that will reportedly be re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.

The Paramount+ show is a crossover between The Brady Bunch and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, featuring drag performers alongside original cast members in a re-telling of the season two episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” (Both shows are controlled by ViacomCBS.)

Drag queen Shea Couleé will play Marcia Brady, while Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio will take the role of Carol Brady. Drag stars Ben DeLaCreme and Kylie Sonique Love will play Greg Brady and Jan Brady, respectively. RuPaul is also expected to put in a guest appearance.

Variety reported that the cast is looking for other classic sitcoms to receive the drag treatment.

Titles mentioned in a cast interview include The Golden Girls, Happy Days, Bewitched, Who’s the Boss, Laverne & Shirley, Married…with Children, Diff’rent Strokes, The Nanny, and Designing Women.

