Comedian Andy Dick Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested last weekend and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Police arrested the troubled actor on June 26, after he reportedly attacked a man with a metal chair, Page Six reported. Elisa Jordana told Page Six that Dick attacked a man named Lucas and “could have killed him” with the chair during the attack.

Jordana added that Lucas was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital. “I saw pictures, I saw video; it’s not good,” she said.

Dick was able to bail out on Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $50,000. A colleague reportedly put up the cash. For his part, Dick has claimed self-defense and said that his leg was broken in the attack.

“He body-slammed my leg,” Dick told Page Six. “My femur got broken and my ankle got shattered and the tendons and ligaments on the other side are ripped off the bone.”

“I was limping, and it hurt and then we got into another fight and I threw a chair. He just has a little cut. I am in a cast.” Dick said, adding, “We wrestled, and it got; he’s just too strong. He is stronger than me.”

A spokesman for the comedian added that after this man arrived at Dick’s apartment, the two began to argue. Things began to turn physical and Dick defended himself.

“Andy got defensive and scared and tried to limp away from him,” the rep says. “That’s when he grabbed the nearest chair and threw it in Lucas’ direction. The corner of the chair made contact [with the man],” Dick’s representative told Page Six.

Dick supplied Page Six with photos of his leg in a cast.

The actor has a long record of arrests, troubles with substance abuse, allegations of sexual misconduct, and behavioral problems that have gotten him fired from numerous jobs in the entertainment industry.

In 2017, for instance, Dick was fired by the producers of the independent film Raising Buchanan for allegedly groping people’s genitals on the set, and for harassing several women.

After the incident, Dick claimed he was getting help with his behavioral problems, but the following year he was charged with sexual battery by a woman who claimed that he began groping her as they walked past each other on an L.A. sidewalk.

The list of allegations lodged against the actor goes back nearly 20 years, and includes exposing himself, licking people’s faces, groping, stalking, public urination, and racist comments. Dick has also been in repeated confrontations with members of law enforcement, including arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

His list of arrests is long, indeed. To name only a few, in 2004, he was arrested for indecent exposure at a McDonald’s. In 2008 he was arrested for exposing the breasts of a 17-year-old girl and for drug possession. Then in 2010, he was arrested for groping two people in a bar. And in 2014, he was charged for the theft of a necklace.

