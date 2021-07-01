Stephen Colbert Suggests Bill Cosby will Burn in Hell

CBS’ The Late Show host Stephen Colbert reacted to Bill Cosby being released from prison on Wednesday by joking that the Hollywood star will burn in hell.

“Folks, I’m going to shoot you straight. I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” Colbert said during his opening monologue on Wednesday night. “The bad news is I lied about the good news, and both bads combine to be the worst news: Bill Cosby has been released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.”

As his audience booed, Colbert went on to say, “Yeah, I agree with you — or to put that another way: Me too.”

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to overturn Cosby’s sex assault conviction, and release the star from prison, which provoked widespread condemnation.

Not everyone, however, was dismayed over the news. Cosby’s longtime co-star Phylicia Rashad celebrated the his release from prison, tweeting, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

“Now, I got no idea what’s next for Cosby, my guess is he’s going to join Bill O’Reilly and the former president on [the Monsters of Being Monsters] tour,” Colbert continued in his monologue, bizarrely attempting to liken Cosby to both O’Reilly and former President Donald Trump.

“Now, I want to be clear, this is not an exoneration. Cosby is getting off on a technicality,” Colbert explained. “The ruling stems from a 2005 agreement Cosby struck with then-prosecutor Bruce Castor, who declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony during a civil trial.”

The left-wing late night host suggested that Cosby will likely burn in hell for his previous behavior.

“In other news, the country is hot as hell, so at least Cosby has a preview of the afterlife,” Colbert said.

