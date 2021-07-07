Quentin Tarantino: ‘I Would Far Rather People Watch Movies for Free on YouTube than Give Another Dime to Amazon or Apple’

Last week, film director Quentin Tarantino said he would prefer people watch movies on YouTube than pay for streaming services such as Amazon or Apple.

“As far I’m concerned, YouTube is one of the best training platforms out there to watch movies and I would far rather people watch movies for free on YouTube than give another dime to either Amazon or Apple,” Quentin Tarantino said on the most recent edition of Pure Cinema Podcast.

The Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood director continued, “They do not need your dimes. So I would rather you support these really — especially — the committed movie channels that are on YouTube who are offering their shit up for free just out of love [for film].”

The podcast discussion focused on older films in the public domain with expired copyrights. Tarantino agreed with one of the podcast’s hosts describing consumption and affection for older films as “keeping them alive.”

“Now, in the case of YouTube, there are entire channels that are set up to films that are public domain,” Tarantino remarked. “Even if they’re not public domain, the people and the studios apparently that own them kind of don’t give a shit about them, and so they’re allowed to get them out there.”

Amazon and Apple are among the most highly-valued companies in the world, with market capitalizations of $1.86 trillion and $2.41 trillion, respectively.

Tarantino praised YouTube channel PizzaFlix as an example of a cinephile project he admires.