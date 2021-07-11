Disney Previews Woke-ified Jungle Cruise Ride — Promises ‘Inclusivity,’ ‘Accurate Representation of Cultures’

The Walt Disney Co. is bringing “inclusivity” to its Jungle Cruise ride, promising an “accurate representation of cultures” after giving the theme park attraction a woke makeover.

Disney has revealed the first look of the refurbished Jungle Cruise, which is set to re-open July 16 at Disneyland in Anaheim, with changes rolling out in Disney World in Orlando throughout the summer. In a news release sent to multiple outlets, Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty said the ride will feature more humor, wildlife, and interconnected storylines.

“As part of creative development, we’ve also introduced characters from around the world and took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story.”

In a video promotion, he said one of Disney’s goals was to “bring a sense of inclusivity” to the ride. “We want to make sure that everyone that rides the Jungle Cruise can see themselves in the characters and in this experience,” he said.

Disney announced changes to Jungle Cruise earlier this year after left-wing activists complained about the ride’s “racist” caricatures and its alleged depiction of native people as “savages.”

Jungle Cruise, which first opened in Disneyland in 1955, is the second Disney ride to receive a woke makeover.

Disney announced last year that it will completely overhaul Splash Mountain, which was based on the 1946 Disney movie Song of the South. The ride was the target of a pressure campaign by left-wing activists who called the attraction “problematic” due to its “racist tropes.”

The re-opening of the Jungle Cruise ride coincides with the promotional push for Disney’s live-action movie Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The movie is set to open July 30.

