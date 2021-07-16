Nolte: Norman Lear’s Sitcoms Hit Amazon – Make Sure Your Kids See Them

“Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, have closed a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television for a suite of classic television series from legendary producer Norman Lear,” reports the far-left Deadline. “The series, includ[e] All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, One Day at a Time, 227, Diff’rent Strokes, The Jeffersons, and Sanford & Son[.]”

Well, now we’re talking…

Oddly enough, there’s no mention of “trigger warnings” for Crybaby Millennial Snowflakes and no word of blacklisting all those episodes that contain racial slurs, which would be a whole lot of them.

Well, maybe we’re at a point where Big Tech Fascists like Amazon no longer even bother to announce their blacklists. They just do it. Stuff will just disappear: poof! If we’re not already in that phase where stuff quietly disappears, it’s coming, and what a horrible thing.

Hey, we’ve earned the right to be cynical.

Anyway, this is real comedy, not the anodyne-sex-addicted garbage that passes for comedy today. All in the Family, Sanford and Son, and The Jeffersons are pure gold. Guaranteed belly laughs. Sanford and Son holds a forever place in my all-time Top Five sitcoms. I’ve probably burned through my DVD collection ten times. I’m on a one-month camping trip, and it’s right here with me.

Good Times is a tad dated. One Day at a Time, I hardly remember. Never seen 227, but Marla Gibbs is a national treasure.

I want to think Norman Lear insisted every episode be streamed without censorship or a trigger warning. But who knows anymore? It’s been pretty remarkable watching all these old “liberals” from the 60s and 70s cower in the face of Woke McCarthyism or straight-up join the fascists.

Regardless, I’ll tell you what… If you have kids, sit them down and stream these babies. What you have here is a chance to right their minds before modern-day Hollywood and government-run schools twist them into humorless little Hitlers who can’t take a joke, who believe satire is racist and sexist and anti-gay.

Oh, yeah, I almost forgot about Maude. Adrienne Barbeau’s cleavage all on its own is a work of art. But Maude is also Lear’s way of being an equal-opportunity offender. What Lear did to working-class, Nixon-loving Archie Bunker, he does to feminist, liberal, Westchester-based Maude. She’s flawed, she’s strident, she’s wrong a lot, and she’s also very human. Good stuff.

And then there’s George Jefferson, the black Archie Bunker. It’s funny how George learns a very important lesson at the conclusion of each episode but completely forgets about it by the next one.

Norman Lear did two beautiful things with these timeless, hilarious, heartwarming sitcoms…

First, he helped us laugh at ourselves, our own foibles, flaws, prejudices, and weaknesses. Although ignorant and bigoted, Archie Bunker, George Jefferson, and Fred Sanford are lovable, human, sympathetic, and hilarious.

Secondly, unlike today’s demonic left, Lear doesn’t focus on our racial and class differences and attempt to define us by those. Instead, quite deliberately, he focuses on everything we have in common, and not just the human condition, but our American-ness.

From the early 1970s straight through to when Barry Obama and his fake media jumped all over the Trayvon Martin case to exploit it with lies about a white man hunting and killing an innocent teenager, race relations in America were on solid ground. One of the reasons for this, I believe, is Norman Lear. There was a time when seven of the top ten television shows were produced by Lear.

His sitcoms made our country better, at least until racial arsonists like Barry Obama came along.