Hollywood Celebrities Fawn over Adam Kinzinger, Rage at GOP During Pelosi’s January 6 Commission Hearing

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities were glued to their TV’s Tuesday with the launch of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 Commission. The stars could barely contain their emotions as they live tweeted their rage at Trump supporters while praising RINO Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for breaking ranks and participating in the hearing.

Speaker Pelosi’s commission convened Tuesday in what Republican leaders have labeled a partisan sham to control the narrative over the Capitol riot on January 6.

“It’s clear at this point that Nancy Pelosi has cherry-picked the members to serve on this committee. She has pre-written a narrative. Only members who will stick to her talking points are allowed to serve on this committee,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) stated during a press conference before the committee hearing began.

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) got emotional and nearly started crying during his opening statement.

Hollywood stars used the hearing to vent their hatred at Trump supporters while gushing over Kinzinger and Cheney.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista lashed out at GOP leaders during their press conference. “Fuck the whole #ReTrumplican party!”

These asshole are twisted AF!! Projecting self righteous hypocrites. And that’s when they’re not just flat out lying. Fuck the whole #ReTrumplican party! https://t.co/E7ULw8uw3K — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2021

Rosanna Arquette, who has stated she will always take a knee in protest of the national anthem, accused the late military veteran Ashli Babbitt of being a “terrorist” who wanted “to kill.”

Ashli Babbit died because she was a terrorist breaking into the Capitol with the intent to kill she was not a hero. It’s too bad she lost her life being a terrorist against democracy. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 27, 2021

Actress Sophia Bush was one of a few stars who praised Rep. Kinzinger. She also demanded certain GOP leaders be “stripped of their offices and titles.”

This is fucking horrifying. And the fact that we have elected officials downplaying this? They should all be stripped of their offices and titles. Treasonous cowards. https://t.co/qbYnSKes3h — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 27, 2021

Former NBC News journalist and California first lady Maria Shriver also praised Kinzinger’s speech as “deeply emotional, deeply moving.”

Rep. Kinzinger: Democracy is designed not by bad days, but by our good days. Deeply emotional, deeply moving. He says self-governance is at stake. Says this cannot continue to be a partisan fight. Amen to that statement #January6thSelectCommittee #January6thInsurrection — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 27, 2021

Rob Reiner praised Rep. Cheney: “Thank you for your patriotism and devotion to seek the truth.”

In listening to Liz Cheney’s opening statement I am moved to say: Thank you for your patriotism and devotion to seek the truth. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 27, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei stoked paranoia by implying that the MAGA base is “weaponizable again.”

If they can get the MAGA base to believe those rioters were tourists and/or Antifa, that these officers were actually dealing with peaceful protestors instead of a violent mob, then they can get them to believe anything. That means they are weaponizable again. Pay attention. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 27, 2021

Actor Michael McKean echoed Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in calling the rioters “fascists.”

Raskin's right. "Fascists" is the correct term. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 27, 2021

Netflix’s Atypical star Michael Rapaport called the rioters “sick fkcing animals.”

Amazon’s Jack Ryan actor Wendell Pierce also praised Rep. Kinzinger.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Country over Party. Well done Congressman. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 27, 2021

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin used the term “radical white” to describe the January 6 rioters.

Let’s remember that every elected Republican is watching this now. Not because they care but because they are looking for a

crack in the officer’s testimony, any way in to what will no doubt be more lies and egregious attacks from the radical white. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 27, 2021

Actress Kristen Johnston encouraged fans to watch video of the riot that was shown during Tuesday’s hearing.

Singer Richard Marx said anyone who supports Trump is “nothing but a fucking traitor.”

If you still support Donald Trump, @HawleyMO @Jim_Jordan @RepMTG @mattgaetz @GOPLeader and the rest of the gutless scumbags who incited Jan. 6, you’re nothing but a fucking traitor. https://t.co/fnwBRlcFhI — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 27, 2021

