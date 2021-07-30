Michael Rapaport Rips Fauci over Vaccine Messaging: I Went from Vaccinated ‘Hero to Superspreader?’ ‘Figure This S**t Out’

Actor Michael Rapaport took to TikTok on Wednesday to trash Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) for their mixed messaging on Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

“I just watched Tony Fauci and CNN — and Fox — tell me that people with the vaccine, vaccinated people, are now spreading the coronavirus,” the Deep Blue Sea and Atypical star said on TikTok. “I went from being a hero because I’m vaccinated, and now you motherfuckers are calling me a superspreader? I ain’t no fucking superspreader,” he said.

Am I a Hero or a Super Spreader? pic.twitter.com/urap6u6aTd — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 28, 2021

The CDC changed its masking guidance on Tuesday and was promptly propped up by the Biden administration, which backed the agency’s new guidelines. Now, health officials are recommending that people — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — wear face masks indoors in high transmission areas across the country.

The decision reverses the CDC’s move in late May to lift national masking mandates that kicked off an effort by the Biden team to declare substantial progress in fighting the virus, Breitbart News reported.

“[N]ow, we are dealing with the Delta variant, which is really quite a lot more transmissible than the Alpha variant, number one,” Fauci said during an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday. “And number two, the data are clear, the most recent data, that when a person gets infected who has been vaccinated, namely a breakthrough infection, and they get infected with the Delta variant, that the level of virus in their nasopharynx is about 1,000 times higher than with the Alpha variant.

As far as Fauci’s explanation for the sudden flip, Michael Rapaport didn’t mince words. “Figure this shit out,” he concluded.