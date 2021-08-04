Netflix Mandating COVID Vaccine for All Employees and Visitors

Netflix is following in the footsteps of the Walt Disney Co., Google, and Microsoft by imposing a blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees and visitors who come to company offices.

The streamer is expanding its previous mandate requiring all U.S. cast members on its productions to be vaccinated. The new order applies to all employees who come into its offices as well as visitors to its headquarters in Los Gatos, California, according to multiple reports.

Variety reported Netflix will allow employees to continue working from home for the foreseeable future due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

A handful of staffers have been working from the streaming company’s headquarters during the pandemic, while the bulk of the workforce has worked remotely, the trade publication reported.

Netflix has an estimated 9,400 employees worldwide. It remains unclear if the new vaccine policy also applies to non-U.S. staffers.

Last month, Netflix became the first Hollywood studio to mandate full COVID-19 vaccinations for all actors working on the streamer’s U.S. productions. The vaccine is also required for all crew members who come in contact with them.

Among Silicon Valley companies, Netflix reportedly ranks as the most politically left-wing, with 98 percent of employees’ political donations going to Democrats in 2020, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’ OpenSecrets website

Netflix employees gave the most enthusiastically to far-left Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during last year’s Democratic primaries.

Co-CEO’s Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos are loyal Democratic donors who have developed a close relationship with the Obamas. The former first couple signed a production deal with the streamer in 2018.

Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice was on the board of directors at the California company until leaving to join the Biden administration this year.

