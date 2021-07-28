Netflix Becomes First Hollywood Studio to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations for All U.S. Actors

Netflix has reportedly become the first Hollywood studio to mandate full COVID-19 vaccinations for all actors working on the streamer’s U.S. productions. The vaccine will also be required for all crew members who come in contact with them.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Netflix is requiring vaccinations for everyone working in “Zone A” — the area of a set where actors congregate and where actors come in close proximity to crew members.

Netflix is reportedly trying to keep exceptions very rare, including for medical, religious, or age reasons, and possibly in a few cases for series and films that are already in production, according to Deadline.

The decision comes shortly after the major Hollywood studios and unions reached an agreement last week allowing productions to require full vaccinations as a requirement for work on a production. The agreement remains in effect through September 30.

Netflix has productions shooting throughout the country, including in Georgia and California. It remains unclear if Netflix shows produced through other studios will be affected by the company mandate.

Netflix’s decision comes as vaccination requirements are gaining steam in Hollywood. Actor Sean Penn recently refused to return to the set of his Starz series Gaslit unless all cast and crew were fully vaccinated. The actor offered to assist with the effort for free through his CORE organization.

