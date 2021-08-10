Hollywood Fail: ‘Cuomosexuals’ Trends on Twitter After Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation

Hollywood celebrities who once worshipped at the altar of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) were conspicuously silent Tuesday following the disgraced politician’s announcement that he is resigning his office.

But social media isn’t letting them forget about their former “Cuomosexual” lust. Soon after his televised address, Twitter was flooded with comments reminding celebrities, including Trevor Noah and Chelsea Handler, that they once used their considerable influencer power to promote the governor as a hero.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will step down in two weeks, following mounting pressure for his ouster from within the Democratic party and the establishment media. His resignation comes after New York attorney general Letitia James (D) concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including nine current or former state employees.

As Breitbart News reported, Cuomo continued to make excuses in his resignation speech, saying “in my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”

Among Hollywood’s most passionate Cuomosexuals were Trevor Noah, Chelsea Handler, Cher, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Spike Lee.

This tweet aged perfectly. Never has there been a better match for a moron like Chelsea Handler than a lowlife like Andrew Cuomo. It's a match made in hell!

I can’t fucking stand @Trevornoah you #Cuomosexual

Maybe instead of covering for this loser you should have done your jobs and actually reported on his awful handeling of Covid and women🙄 https://t.co/2flcewcdIr — MyAssYourHand (@Feeble_Human) August 10, 2021

Never let celebs like Trevor Noah, Ben Stiller, Stephen Colbert and countless others live down the praise they heaped on Andrew Cuomo over the past 14 months… pic.twitter.com/MEUE7uGnNR — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) August 10, 2021

What do Spike Lee, Robert de Niro, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, and Billy Joel have to say about Andrew Cuomo? pic.twitter.com/KsbjSqXDsu — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 3, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, numerous Hollywood celebrities voiced their enthusiastic support for Cuomo and his daily press briefings at the height of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic last year, with some including comedian Chelsea Handler going as far as to declare their carnal lust for the Democratic politician.

The entertainment industry even awarded Cuomo with an International Emmy Award for his daily televised briefings.

Since then, celebrities have gone radio silent on Cuomo as he has become engulfed in not only sexual harassment accusations but also the nursing home scandal in which he ordered elder care facilities to accept residents who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

In addition, a top Cuomo aide revealed that the administration withheld crucial data on nursing home deaths.

Many celebrities still haven’t deleted their social media posts in praise of Cuomo. The one exception is Trevor Noah who has since revised his opinion on Cuomo, saying on an episode of The Daily Show that “right now things are looking pretty bad” for the governor.

“I’ll tell you, all those people who praised Cuomo so highly last year, those people really don’t look so smart now,” Noah said, jokingly referring to himself.

