HBO Host John Oliver Attacks Americans Who Won’t Get Vaccinated: ‘You’re the F**king Problem’

In the latest episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver attacked Americans who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine, calling them “foolish” and blaming them for the rise in new cases of COVID-19.

But the comedian failed to mention that the least vaccinated racial groups in the country are black and Latino Americans. His rhetoric also marked a stark departure from his more empathetic view of vaccine hesitancy during an episode in May, during which he said, “Many are just trying to make the best decision for themselves and their family.”

On Sunday’s episode, John Oliver discussed the debate over mandating masks in public schools before launching into his attack on unvaccinated Americans.

“We are only fighting about masks in schools because there are a bunch of foolish adults that have decided not to get the vaccine,” Oliver reportedly said. “And to all of them I can only say, to quote a bunch of upsettingly loud idiots, we know who you are, and you’re the fucking problem.”

Blacks represent the lowest vaccinated racial group in the U.S., particularly young black Americans. In New York, only 28 percent of young black people are vaccinated, according to a report from the New York Times.

This isn’t the first time John Oliver has used his HBO show to expound on the coronavirus vaccine.

In May, the British comedian took a more compassionate view of the vaccine debate.

“To be clear, most people who are hesitant are not fanatics or conspiracy theorists,” he reportedly said. “Many are just trying to make the best decision for themselves and their family.”

