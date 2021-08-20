Emmys to Require Vaccination Proof and Negative COVID-19 Tests for All Attendees

This year’s Emmy Awards will require all attendees to test negative for COVID-19 and provide proof of full vaccination as Los Angeles continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases.

The main Emmys ceremony, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is set to take place September 19 at L.A. Live in downtown L.A., and will air on CBS.

The Television Academy has announced attendees of both the Primetime Emmys Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards — the latter of which encompasses the technical award categories — will be required to show proof of full vaccination and to test negative for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

All ceremonies will take place in an air-conditioned tent on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, a venue located directly behind the Microsoft Theater, which has been the traditional Emmys venue, according to a report from Deadline. Attendees will be limited to nominees and a guest.

It remains unclear if Emmy attendees will have to wear masks. L.A. County recently mandated masks for large outdoor concerts and festivals, after re-instating masks for indoor venues including cinemas, gyms, and restaurants.

L.A. has seen an alarming rise in coronavirus cases, with breakthrough infections reportedly accounting for 30 percent of all new COVID-19 cases. Breakthrough infections are those coronavirus cases occurring in fully vaccinated people.

Last year’s Emmy ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was a ratings fiasco, drawing a record low of just 6.9 million viewers. The show also pushed vote-by-mail with Kimmel being handed a list of Emmy nominees by USPS uniform-clad actor Anthony Carrigan who told Kimmel (in a Russian accent) “it’s okay to mail in” your ballot.

