Janice Dean Rips ‘Cuomosexual’ Celebrities Who Praised Andrew Cuomo: Apologize to the Women and Families

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean called out celebrities who praised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) last year, and said that they should apologize “to the women and families affected by their tone deaf comments”

“It would be very helpful if some of these celebrities that fawned over [Andrew Cuomo] fessed up to their terrible judgement and apologized to the women and families affected by their tone deaf comments last year. But they won’t,” Dean tweeted on Wednesday.

In a follow-up tweet, Dean specifically named Whoopi Goldberg, singers Billy Joel and Cher, actors Billy Crystal, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, and comedian Chelsea Handler.

These celebrities were among the slew of Hollywood elite that showered the now-disgraced New York governor with praise during the pandemic. Some had even referred to them as “Cuomosexuals.”

Left-wing pop star Cher had gushed over the governor in April last year, tweeting, “I’m in love with Andrew Cuomo.”

Ben Stiller also swooned over Cuomo, who he called “the love Gov” and “a national sex symbol.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler had called Cuomo her “boyfriend,” and said she was “hot” for him, as she voiced her enthusiastic support for the governor’s daily coronavirus press briefings.

“I mean, could Andrew Cuomo be any hotter?” the comedian said in one video.

“Just getting ready to re-watch my boyfriend’s press conference from this morning,” Handler said in another video. “I taped it on my VCR. I’m going to re-watch it — and that’s what I’m doing in quarantine. It’s just me and Andrew Cuomo, just him telling me what to do. And I like it.”

And last November, when Cuomo was given an Emmy for his briefings on the Chinese coronavirus, as well as his alleged his ability to “calm people around the world,” celebrities further lauded him.

“In the darkest days of the pandemic, your daily briefings, live from New York, gave us hope, gave us clarity, gave us the truth, and gave us something we were not getting from Washington: Leadership,” said Billy Crystal.

Billy Joel added, “In the midst of this storm, Andrew Cuomo became the nation’s governor. People across the country tuned into his press conferences every day.”

“And you set the example for the rest of the nation, the rest of the world how to be a leader during a time of crisis,” said Rosie Perez.

But now, all of the celebrities who once championed the disgraced governor remain silent after Cuomo announced his resignation in the wake of an investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

Dean, on the other hand, has remained consistent in her behavior, as she had relentlessly pursued Cuomo for his mishandling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The meteorologist has also called out Cuomo on multiple occasions over his infamous nursing home scandal.

Add to that @NYGovCuomo hid nursing home deaths to sell a 5.1 million dollar book, has several investigations into accusations of sexual harassment and using state resources to give out VIP Covid tests to his friends, families and judges while nursing homes couldn’t test anyone. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2021

A directive Cuomo made last March forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients in order to free up hospital beds.

A report from New York’s attorney general says that nursing home deaths could have been under-reported by as much as 50 percent, amounting to thousands of deaths.

Dean’s husband had also lost both of his parents — who were living in long-term care facilities — to the coronavirus last March and April.

