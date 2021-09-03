Rocker David Crosby still has a bone to pick with bandmate Neil Young nearly 60 years after they climbed the charts and pushed the counterculture together in folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young.

In a Thursday interview with the Guardian, Crosby lashed out even while admitting that Young may have a “genuine beef” with him. But he went on to slam Young as, “probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know.

“He only thinks about Neil, period,” Crosby added. “That’s the only person he’ll consider. Ever!”

Crosby did note that Young has “a genuine beef” with him because he once took a swipe at Young’s wife, actress Daryl Hannah. “I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me. That’s all right,” Crosby admitted.

The “Long Time Gone” singer also took a shot at British singer-songwriter Graham Nash, saying that he “Just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

Crosby then noted that he simply no longer talks to Stephen Stills, even though he considers the Texas-born musician “the best guitar player, the best singer, and the best writer” of all of them.

Regardless, Crosby described all their arguments as the “petty-assed bullshit that goes on between us as people.”

Crosby has never had any problem lashing out at anyone with whom he disagrees. The hardcore, leftist singer has also never shied from wishing ill upon his political opponents.

In July, for instance, Crosby insisted that media mogul Rupert Murdoch should be “taken out and shot.”

He also once said that Donald Trump and rocker Ted Nugent are a “pair of assholes,” later called Trump a “disgusting human being,” and said his fans who support Republicans are like a bad tooth ache.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.