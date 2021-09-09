Coroner: ‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Died of Fentanyl Overdose

A Canadian coroner’s office revealed on Thursday that teen actor Logan Williams died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The actor, who portrayed a young Barry Allen on TV’s The Flash, was found dead in April of last year, but now, People magazine is reporting that the Coroners Service of British Columbia had determined that Williams died of “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl).” The death was also officially classified as an accident.

Williams is but another name on the long list of those taken by the illegal use of the pain killer. Only days ago, for instance, news broke that comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died from overdosing on the super-strong drug.

Johnson and Williams are not alone. To name just a few cases, this month, it was also reported that The Wire star Michael K. Williams died of a suspected overdose of fentanyl. Last year, Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce reportedly died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose. And Rock stars Tom Petty and Prince also died from accidental overdoses of drugs including fentanyl and oxycodone.

Deaths from the powerful illegal drug dropped for the first time in 28 years during Donald Trump’s presidency, but the death rate rose as Biden took office during the worst of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Worse, the amount of fentanyl seized by U.S. border patrol agents at the southern border jumped nearly 300 percent during the first few months of the Biden administration as Chinese and Mexican drug smugglers began flooding the country with illegal drugs coinciding with Biden’s wide-open border policies.

