‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams, 54, Found Dead in NYC Apartment

Michael K. Williams, the award-winning actor perhaps best known for his iconic role as Omar, a gay, shotgun-toting vigilante in the HBO hit drama series The Wire, was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday. Police said the actor was found by a family member. He was 54.

The New York Post reported:

Drug paraphernalia was found in the five-time Emmy nominee’s apartment, suggesting the acclaimed 54-year-old actor may have fatally OD’d, possibly from heroin or fentanyl, sources said.

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Williams said he was addicted to cocaine by the third season of The Wire.

Williams also landed roles in hit series and film from HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Gambler (2014), Kill the Messenger, and Lovecraft Country.

This is a developing Story.