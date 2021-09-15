Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Star Angelina Jolie Lobbies Congress on Pro-Gun Control Violence Against Women Act

Actress Angelina Jolie visited the White House on Wednesday to highlight the importance of reauthorizing the poison pill-filled Violence Against Women Act. The star of the upcoming Marvel film Eternals popped into the press briefing room briefly and took questions from reporters while wearing a mask.

Jolie, who represented UNHCR as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 to 2012 and now serves as Special Envoy, removed her mask briefly to get a picture at the White House podium.

Watch below:

Angelina Jolie visits the @WhiteHouse press briefing room this morning, ahead of her meetings on reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. pic.twitter.com/5AXsXYtQ0l — Sally Bronston (@SallyBronston) September 15, 2021

angelina jolie laughing and feeling so shy taking a photo at the podium of the white house is just the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/RqV57EqVMm — jam (@joliesgem) September 15, 2021

“You’re allowed, Psaki does it too,” NBC’s Peter Alexander said as she removed her mask at the podium.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised Jolie after her visit.

Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) September 15, 2021

Jolie said she was not meeting with Biden, but would meet with Justice Department officials.

“I think it’s very important that that’s the case and for these issues because it’s a family — it’s a health crisis, what is happening,” she told reporters.

Jolie was also spotted on Capitol Hill meeting with Democrat leadership about the bill on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the actress met with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) about the issue.

As a survivor of sexual assault & domestic violence, I’m grateful for today’s important conversation with @UNHCRUSA Special Envoy Angelina Jolie about #VAWA. pic.twitter.com/BxPr9B3paA — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) September 15, 2021

Reauthorization of the act has passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate, as it includes poison-pill measures that are a non-starter for Republicans. Singer superstar Taylor Swift unsuccessfully tried to use Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) opposition to the bill to get her fans to oppose her in 2018.

The bill includes language to require transgender and gender-fluid biological males into women shelters as well as expanding gun-control provisions.

Democrats continue using the bill as a cudgel to accuse Republicans of supporting violence against women.