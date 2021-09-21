Disney Feels Fan Fury over Jessica Rabbit Makeover from Sultry Toon to Outspoken Detective

Disney has revamped its Jessica Rabbit scene at Disneyland’s “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin” ride, dumping the cartoon’s classic sexy, scantly clad character.

The revamped — or perhaps devamped — character will no longer be as suggestively dressed as the famed animated sex symbol in the classic 1988 film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? And instead of being in constant peril, Disney says the new Jessica Rabbit will be more empowered and “more relevant” to today’s age, according to Yahoo News.

In the ride, which originally debuted in 1993, Jessica Rabbit was kidnapped by the evil Toon Patrol Weasels. And in one segment of the ride, she was seen tied up in a car trunk. But recently, Disney nixed the scene and replaced Jessica Rabbit with barrels of acid.

Jessica Rabbit Removed from first scene in Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin #disneyland pic.twitter.com/4vrvEwNkvZ — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) September 15, 2021

Jessica Rabbit now appears dressed in a trench coat and fedora instead of her brilliant ruby-red, low-cut dress. And according to reports, a new sign was placed in the ride to inform visitors of Jessica Rabbit’s new role.

“Citing the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels as the main driver behind the recent sharp rise in crime statistics throughout Mickey’s Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigations service,” the sign reportedly reads. “While taking inspiration from longtime friend and legendary Toon Detective Eddie Valiant, Jessica shows that she certainly means business.”

Here's some more information about the new Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin backstory at Disneyland. This poster will be displayed in the queue. Some background: https://t.co/ddPkhxX9ZB pic.twitter.com/bzNrM3Cb5c — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 15, 2021

Many on social media criticized the move.

Disney blindly stumbling into the objectification vs. sex positivity debate by saying Jessica Rabbit needs to have a masculine job and wear masculine clothes in order to be empowered. https://t.co/4BaQTC9ZmW — David Daut (@DavidMDaut) September 15, 2021

Disney does not understand the concept of Jessica Rabbit… pic.twitter.com/shD7aO6zge — TrueUnderDawg (@TrueUnderDawg1) September 17, 2021

why does disney hate sexy ppl ? leave jessica rabbit alone — Morticia Addams (@bree_kish) September 15, 2021

Well the PC Police have struck again! Disney has decide to give Jessica Rabbit a makeover to be more “family friendly” in their Roger Rabbit ride. She’s no longer going to be a damsel in distress. She’s going to be a trench coat wearing private investigator….. pic.twitter.com/AeIprV5Qhb — Lukinator (@Lukinator111) September 21, 2021

I recently heard about Disney re-designing Jessica Rabbit for "modern audiences" and while I am not fan of that idea at all – it got me thinking. Are damsel-type female characters still allowed to exist? — Yogensha (@YOG3NSHA) September 15, 2021

The retooling of the Jessica Rabbit character is but one example of Disney’s turn to woke virtue signaling. Last July, for instance, Disney announced that “inappropriate” aspects of its “Jungle Cruise” ride were being altered to better fit modern times.

Also last year, Disney promised to retool its “Splash Mountain” ride after some claimed its theme had “ties” to racism.

