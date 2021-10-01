Britney Spears Celebrates End of Conservatorship with Nude Instagram Photos

Pop star Britney Spears celebrated the end of her conservatorship by sharing naked photos with her 34.5 million Instagram followers just hours after a judge suspended her father James Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years.

“A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating !!!!!!” Spears wrote in an Instagram caption, which featured a risqué video of her frolicking topless in the sea, and on a boat with her new fiancé Sam Asghari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves,” Spears wrote in the caption of a follow-up Instagram post, which featured a carousel of nude photos with flower emojis placed over her nipples and genitalia.

“Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! Love you B,” commented Paris Hilton.

“Congrats!” exclaimed Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Meanwhile, the pop star’s fiancé commented with the hashtag, “Free The Nipple.”

In a major victory for Spears on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from the singer and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stating that her father needed to give up his role as the conservator of her personal life and $60 million estate.

“The current situation is untenable,” Judge Penny said. “It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

Judge Penny then appointed John Zabel, an accountant chosen by Rosengart and Spears, to serve as conservator of her finances through the end of the year, but also noted that the conservatorship may be terminated before then.

The decision came months after the singer pleaded for her father’s removal in dramatic court hearings, saying, “I want my life back.”

Additionally, reports earlier in the week noted that Spears’ father could face an FBI probe after he was accused of crossing “unfathomable lines” over a “horrifying and unconscionable” claim that he set up a surveillance system in his daughter’s bedroom.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.