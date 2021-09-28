Britney Spears’ Father Could Face FBI Probe over Alleged Surveillance System in Pop Star’s Bedroom

Pop star Britney Spears’ father, James Spears, could face an FBI probe after being accused of crossing “unfathomable lines” over a “horrifying and unconscionable” claim that he set up a surveillance system in his daughter’s bedroom, according to reports.

Monday’s court filing accuses James Spears of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” according to a report by Deadline.

“Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines,” declares the new addition to the petition to remove James Spears from the conservatorship that has ruled over his daughter’s nearly $60 million fortune and career for more than a decade.

Late last week, a New York Times report and FX on Hulu documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, reportedly detailed a ubiquitous surveillance system that has been monitoring the pop star’s every movement and conversation — including in her bedroom — for years.

“While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state,” Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney Matthew Rosengart said in the 21-page document.

“As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter’s (yet again),” the document adds. “And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately.”

While Britney Spears’ father and her security team have denied the allegations, federal authorities are nonetheless taking a look at the claims for a further possible criminal probe, according to Deadline.

Moreover, a hearing on Wednesday in Judge Brenda Penny’s Los Angeles courtroom could see a major shift in the conservatorship arrangement, the report adds.

Earlier this month, James Spears filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship. The move came after the pop star’s attorney petitioned in late July to oust her father from the conservatorship and replace him with a professional accountant.

