Bette Midler Sex Strike: ‘All Women Refuse to Have Sex with Men’ over Texas Abortion Law

Left-wing actress Bette Midler suggests “all women refuse to have sex with men” in reaction to the Texas “heartbeat” law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” the Loose Women actress tweeted on Thursday.

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

Midler’s comments came one day after Texas enacted a law that will prevent women from killing their unborn children after their baby’s heartbeat is detected.

The Freak Show actress isn’t the first activist celebrity to suggest a sex strike in response to such legislation.

In 2019, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano urged women to abstain from sex with men, claiming, “reproductive rights are being erased.”

“Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy,” the actress added. “JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on.”

Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

Milano was reacting to Georgia legislation that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) had signed into law, which prohibits abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, usually at about six weeks of pregnancy. Cases of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger, are exceptions to the law.

Midler and Milano are not the only celebrities to freak out over abortion laws. Other celebrities have also proclaimed their dismay in a bizarre and questionable manner.

On Thursday, pop star Cher reacted to the Texas law by trivializing the barbaric oppression women in Muslim majority nations face when she compared it to the Texas law, stating, “Wondering when Texas senate will start mandating burqas?”

Wondering When Texas

Senate Will Start Mandating Burqa’s⁉️

IF Texas IS Going 2

Take Women’s Rights Away THEY SHOULD AT LEAST FURNISH STATE AUTHORIZED UNIFORMS.

WONT🐝LONG,TILL Texas OFFERS”HANDMAID’S TALE”JEWELRY ON LINE.🐝1st.ON UR BLOCK 2 GET NEW”SHUT MY MOUTH”LIP RINGS pic.twitter.com/6rmLzj6Cgi — Cher (@cher) September 2, 2021

Milano and other stars — including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, and Amy Brenneman — have reacted similarly, dubbing Texas lawmakers the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

