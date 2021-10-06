Givenchy Slammed over ‘Noose’ Necklace During Paris Fashion Week

The French luxury fashion label Givenchy is under fire for featuring a necklace resembling what many say is a noose during its runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Creative director Matthew Williams debuted Givenchy’s spring/summer 2022 collection at what was the brand’s first live runway show, which resulted in outraged social media users after a model walked down the catwalk wearing a silver torque-style necklace that resembled a noose.

Givenchy shows a ‘noose necklace’ in its Paris Fashion Week show. I guess a swastika, or a model carrying a gun, or wearing a white hood, were all too edgy. pic.twitter.com/LnqdtHJEDx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 4, 2021

Givenchy’s scandal comes after British fashion brand Burberry apologized for putting a hoodie with strings tied in the shape of a noose on their London Fashion Week runway in 2019.

Fashion industry watchdog Diet Prada, which noted the similarities between the Burberry hoodie and the “noose” necklace, suggested the fashion industry should have “learned” its lesson after the Burberry scandal.

“You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019,” Diet Prada wrote in an Instagram caption.

“This [Givenchy] necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory,” the fashion industry watchdog added. “Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself.”

Social media users shared their dismay over the Givenchy “noose” necklace and Burberry hoodie, with many of them questioning how the product made it past the “boardroom” and onto the catwalk for all to see.

“How did this go through several people before this show and everyone thought this was ok. and also why am I not surprised,” one Instagram user reacted.

“The amount of people who need to okay these designs before they’re put out…none of them thought, ‘mayyyyybe leave this bit out’????” another commented.

“[Who] signs off on this shit,” a third asked.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.