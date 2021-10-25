A petition launched on Change.Org in the wake of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death demands Alec Baldwin push to ban real guns being used on Hollywood movie sets.

Breitbart News reported that Hutchins was fatally shot when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of ‘Rust’ on Thursday. Director Joel Souza was also injured when the prop gun was discharged.

A Change.Org petition is collecting signatures in hopes of creating momentum to get Baldwin to join the campaign against real guns.

The petition asks signatories to “demand” Baldwin take action:

We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again. There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets. This isn’t the early 90’s, when Brandon Lee was killed in the same manner. Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost. Please sign this petition and demand for Alec Baldwin to use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets.

Actress Olivia Wilde tweeted her support for the petition:

Hollywood: It’s time to create "Halyna's Law", which will ban the use of real firearms on film production sets and create a safe working environment for everyone involved. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/HH4J6EfJHG via @Change — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 24, 2021

California state Sen. Dave Cortese (D) is pushing legislation to create a state-level ban on real guns on movie sets.

Cortese legislation would ban real ammunition on movie sets as well.

