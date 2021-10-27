Actor Charged with Vandalizing George Floyd Statue in New York City

An actor who has had several small roles in TV shows, including Parks and Recreation, was arrested and charged with vandalizing a statue of George Floyd in New York City.

Micah Beals, 37, was arrested by the New York Police Hate Crimes Unit on Monday, according to a tweet by the department.

The NYPD claims it identified Beals as the man on a skateboard seen in a video throwing silver paint onto the George Floyd statue in Union Square Park on October 3.

The statue was erected in June to commemorate the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd who died in 2020 during a confrontation with police, and whose death sparked waves of rioting across the nation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul deemed the vandalism an “act of cowardice,” and added that the “hate is reprehensible.”

This act of cowardice and hate is reprehensible. I have directed @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to provide any assistance in the investigation to find the perpetrator and hold them accountable. https://t.co/qa4v18T63S — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 4, 2021

The statue is part of Confront Art’s “SEEINJUSTICE” exhibition and is one of three statues in the installation, which debuted on Thursday and opened to the public on Friday, CNN reported. The other two busts are modeled after Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor.

Beals, who has also performed under the name Micah Femia, has had small parts in several TV shows, including Parks and Recreation, Sincerely, Pop Star, and CSI: New York.

