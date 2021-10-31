Oct. 31 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams had to cancel his appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland Saturday night because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams, 61, was slated to sing “It’s Only Love” with H.E.R. in honor of inductee Tina Turner, but his representative told Billboard.com he wouldn’t make the show.

Today is the day. Our #RockHall2021 Induction Ceremony once again takes the Cleveland stage… tonight. To pre-game this historic event, we're bringing you a highlight reel of our newly opened 2021 Inductee Exhibit. https://t.co/yrV21dJghx pic.twitter.com/BCaSnvJJ90 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 30, 2021

Other than confirming Adams is “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all,” the spokesman did not offer any other details about Adams’ condition.

Adams and Turner originally recorded “It’s Only Love” in 1984.

H.E.R. ended up performing the number with Keith Urban at the event, according to Variety.

The other inductees were the music artists Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters and LL Cool J, and music executive, entrepreneur and film producer Clarence Avant.

Celebrity presenters and performers included Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett and Drew Barrymore.