Veteran actor Steve Buscemi was seen handing out Halloween candy over the weekend, while dressed up as himself in a moment from TV’s 30 Rock which has become an enduring Internet meme.

The Fargo star donned a red ball cap backward on his head, and a red hoodie over a gray t-shirt emblazoned with the words “music band” in the font of AC/DC’s logo. And just like the famous Internet meme, he was also carrying a skateboard as he handed out candy to children walking the streets of Brooklyn.

One kid who got some treats from the actor said she was surprised by the encounter. “We weren’t sure if it was him at first,” 13-year-old Stella Wexler Rush told the New York Post.

The girl also took a selfie with the star:

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

Social media soon filled up with photos of the actor’s Halloween trick or treat stunt:

Steve Buscemi wins Halloween giving out candy in Brooklyn dressed as his epic GIF….”How do you do, fellow kids” 📷by @mikeshza pic.twitter.com/bBidpZXUYY — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2021

the fact that Steve Buscemi dressed up as his own character pic.twitter.com/N1iBoKr53D — alexandrea (@buscemifilm) November 1, 2021

Elvis Costello and Steve Buscemi giving the kids candy and indulging the adults in our neighborhood Halloween crawl. pic.twitter.com/yAB2626kiu — Nikkia Akua Reveillac (@nikkastar) November 1, 2021

30 Rock scene that spawned this meme, Buscemi’s character claimed he was once part of a police task force of “very young-looking cops who infiltrated high schools.” The scene then portrayed the then 49-year-old Buscemi unconvincingly dressed like a teenager and saying, “How do you do, fellow kids” — an obviously inept imitation of the classic TV series 21 Jump Street.

The Internet meme took off from there and has become the ultimate expression of feigned coolness.

