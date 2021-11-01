Steve Buscemi Hands Out Halloween Candy Dressed as His ‘How Do You Do, Fellow Kids’ Meme

NBC; @DebraWexler_/Twitter
Veteran actor Steve Buscemi was seen handing out Halloween candy over the weekend, while dressed up as himself in a moment from TV’s 30 Rock which has become an enduring Internet meme.

The Fargo star donned a red ball cap backward on his head, and a red hoodie over a gray t-shirt emblazoned with the words “music band” in the font of AC/DC’s logo. And just like the famous Internet meme, he was also carrying a skateboard as he handed out candy to children walking the streets of Brooklyn.

One kid who got some treats from the actor said she was surprised by the encounter. “We weren’t sure if it was him at first,” 13-year-old Stella Wexler Rush told the New York Post.

The girl also took a selfie with the star:

Social media soon filled up with photos of the actor’s Halloween trick or treat stunt:

30 Rock scene that spawned this meme, Buscemi’s character claimed he was once part of a police task force of “very young-looking cops who infiltrated high schools.” The scene then portrayed the then 49-year-old Buscemi unconvincingly dressed like a teenager and saying, “How do you do, fellow kids” — an obviously inept imitation of the classic TV series 21 Jump Street.

The Internet meme took off from there and has become the ultimate expression of feigned coolness.

