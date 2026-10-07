Rep. Castro: Trump’s Mass Deportation Campaign Has ‘Torn the Country Apart’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign “has really torn the country apart.”

Castro said, “There’s a reason that Representative James Talarico is gaining in the polls and is now solidly ahead. And that’s because Ken Paxton is somebody who is scared to stand up to Donald Trump and scared to stand up for the people of Texas. You know, there are three big issues that have really hit the people of Texas hard. The Iran war, the reckless tariffs, and this mass deportation campaign that has been very cruel and very ugly. And Ken Paxton would go be a rubber stamp for Donald Trump on all of those things that have hit Texans so hard. And, you know, that’s why he’s losing this race right now.”

He added, “He has been the most divisive president that we’ve had in generations. He’s somebody that’s divided the country, somebody that because of bad decisions that I described with the Iran war, with the reckless tariffs, with the mass deportation campaign, has really torn the country apart and torn up the American economy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN