Matthew Ingalls, a former Cornell University student accused in a civil suit of participating in the October of 2024 gang rape of a woman known only as Jane Doe, told the university in February of 2025 that he was “sodomized by her while [he] was incapacitated.”

Ingalls reportedly made that accusation in an email sent to Cornell’s Title IX office.

“After all, you received information that I was sodomized by her while I was incapacitated back in November, and you never once thought to alert me of my rights under these procedures as a survivor of this assault?” Ingalls charged in an email reported by far-left ABC News. “The very fact that I had to bring this to your attention now in February confirms my worst fears: that this process is rolled [sic] with gender discrimination.”

According to other news reports, Ingalls was one of the two men expelled for what Jane Doe now claims was a gang rape and what the seven former Chi Phi members claim was a consensual night of group sex.

In the weeks following the night in question, according to text messages and her November statement to campus police, Jane Doe repeatedly said the night was consensual, including her underage drinking and consumption of illegal drugs.

But earlier this week, two years after the event, she filed a civil suit claiming she’d been drugged and gang raped by the seven frat brothers.

Ingalls appears to be the young man Jane Doe was closest to at the frat and the one who suggested they have a threesome with another frat brother. He was also the one Jane Doe reportedly texted after the event, including her stated desire to see him again and attend a Chi Phi Halloween party.

As of now, all the contemporaneous evidence points to a disgusting but consensual night of group sex that Jane Doe later came to regret when the frat blew her off, and she was slut-shamed on campus.

According to another new report, after Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul basically declared the Cornell 7 guilty and appointed disgraced Democrat Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor, Ingalls read the writing on the wall and hot-footed it out of the country.

“The fallout surrounding the so-called Cornell 7 has now taken an international turn, with Umar Matthew Ingalls reportedly believed to have left the United States for Dubai,” reports The Blast. “The 21-year-old former Cornell student was expelled after a university investigation into allegations stemming from an October 2024 fraternity party.“

If Ingalls is indeed innocent of the rape allegation, can you blame him?

In this fascist, anti-male environment of “believe all women,” these seven men have zero chance of surviving an “investigation” by Latitia James, an infamous prosecutor who has run for office assuring Democrat voters she will prosecute the likes of the NRA and Donald Trump — even when there is no alleged crime to prosecute.

James doesn’t care. She’s a Stalinist who targets the man and then finds a crime, even if that means inventing one, like prosecuting Donald Trump for paying back his loans on time and with interest.

Additionally, New York grand juries, New York judges, and New York juries are just as toxified with partisan politics.

It’s worth noting that, at least so far, the only one alleging a sexual assault at the time is Matthew Ingalls.