Exclusive — Sec. Markwayne Mullin: Democrats Wanting to Abolish DHS ‘Didn’t Understand What Happened’ on 9/11

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said some Democrats calling for the department’s elimination did not understand what happened 25 years ago or why DHS was created as he outlined the department’s responsibilities during a Breitbart News discussion on border security, public safety, and American sovereignty.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Mullin about Democrats who have called for abolishing the Department of Homeland Security, citing Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee. Boyle asked what major issues the country would face if Democrats succeeded in abolishing the department.

“Let’s just think of some agencies that you guys know of, right? Coast Guard, very important, right? They take care of our shorelines. They take care of our national waterways. They fall within DHS,” Mullin said.

“Let’s talk about CBP, Customs and Border Protection. You can’t process international flights if CBP is not there. You can’t have border security if CBP is not there,” he continued.

“Let’s talk about Secret Service. Secret Service is the one that’s at all these big events. Every dignitary that comes in, Secret Service falls underneath. The president falls underneath,” Mullin said.

“Let’s talk about HSI [Homeland Security Investigations], who offsets a lot of the Overwatch for all these special events at the same time. Talk about ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. Talk about CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency]. Cyber is growing every day. Cyber attacks don’t ever stop,” he continued.

“We got land and we have air. Those TSA [Transportation Security Administration]. Our flights would be wide open.”

“They don’t realize how far ago history was. Maybe they weren’t taught history because they weren’t from this country to begin with when they went to high school. I’m just saying it’s facts,” Mullin said. “They didn’t understand what happened 25 years ago and why DHS was stood up.”

“We have the job of protecting the homeland. It should never be controversial,” he continued. “Why is Department of Homeland controversial? Why is it controversial to protect our backyards? Why is it controversial to be the security of our waterways? Why is it controversial to be security in the air or the planes with our air marshals? Why is it controversial to enforce immigration customs? Why is that controversial? It shouldn’t be.”

“Why is Federal Protection Service [FPS] controversial? We’re the law enforcement. We’re the federal law enforcement arm,” Mullin said. “Think about the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation]. Understand that we have 80,000 badge officers out there every day. FBI does a great job of investigations, but we’re the law enforcement side of it. So what it really comes down to is they’re anti-law enforcement.”

“And my theory behind that is, you can argue if you want to, but my theory behind that is the only way you can take a republic, a true democracy, a true republic like the United States or anyone, any country, and turn it into a socialist, communist country, is you got to fabricate chaos,” Mullin said. “You got to create the chaos. If there’s not chaos, you got to create the chaos, and once it gets so chaotic, and people are looking for someone, then you can usher in socialism and communism.”

“You see that every single time when you have a democracy that fails, they push socialism communism. It’s guaranteed to fail, and they try to get back to democracy. There’s usually about a 20 to 25 year gap between there, but that’s the only way it can happen,” he continued.

“So if you if you were to if you were to AI the question to say how do you turn a red state blue, or how do you turn a country from a from a democracy to socialism, it’ll tell you 100% of the time you got to change the demographics, and so you do that by that lawless activity, which is the whole defund police,” Mullin said.

“Who would ever think defund police would become popular? And abolishing Department of Homeland Security when our job is to protect the homeland,” he continued.

“DOW doesn’t protect the homeland. That’s not their job. Their jurisdiction, unless it’s with the president of the United States or the president assigns them, stops when they get to their international waters. Department of Homeland takes everything from there. It’s our responsibility,” Mullin added. “I say this all the time. You can’t argue with crazy.”