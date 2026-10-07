The FBI arrested on Tuesday 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, who faces a federal terrorism charge on allegations that he planned an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at the Mall of America.

Officials believe Mohamud “wanted to kill as many as 60 people,” CNN noted.

13 WHAM indicated that Mohamud allegedly “obtained an assault-style rifle and ammunition from an undercover FBI employee.” The FBI-affiliated individual posed “as an ISIS associate” and sold “an AK-47 style rifle” and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to Mohamud.

The FBI had been watching Mohamud for nearly two years.

U.S. Attorney Dan Rosen said, “This was a radicalized young man who needed to be watched. [Agents] were able to detect a threat, and disrupt it, before the defendant carried out his intention to kill, in his words, maybe 30 to 60 people.”

13 WHAM noted that Rosen also indicated Mohamud is “an American-born U.S. citizen of Somali descent.”

The Associated Press pointed out that Mohamud allegedly planned to carry out his attack on October 24, 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.