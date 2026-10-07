Millions Brace as Tropical Storm Isaias Expected to Develop into ‘Strong’ Hurricane Before U.S. Landfall

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen into a “strong” hurricane and hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

NHC said in its latest advisory that the storm, currently in the Gulf of America, is “expected to strengthen into a strong hurricane before approaching the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.”

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the northern Gulf coast, and a Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Yankeetown Florida,” it said, warning of “damaging hurricane force-winds” possible for portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and Mississippi.

Overall, the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the central U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as gusty winds, by the end of the week into the weekend.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lauded for his efficient hurricane responses throughout his administration, declared a state of emergency for 25 counties in preparation for the storm.

“This order ensures communities have the time and resources necessary to prepare for potential severe weather impacts to the Panhandle and Big Bend region of Florida,” he said. “Floridians should have their plans in place, keep emergency supply kits fully stocked, and follow @FLSERT for weather updates and preparedness information.”

He also warned that if the storm makes landfall west of the panhandle, “the eastern, most dangerous side of the storm will impact NW Florida.”

DeSantis cautioned, “If you are in those communities make sure to execute your hurricane plan.”

“Hurricane Watches are now up along the upper Gulf,” Mike’s Weather Page posted, showing the latest track for the storm. “Tropical Storm Watches in yellow. Latest Wednesday track here. Little nudge east again. NHC talking rapid intensification possible. Still showing peak at 110mph before some weakening towards landfall. But they note winds might not come down much. So IMO don’t think hearing weakening minimizes impacts.”

Famed meteorologist Jim Cantore noted that the worst part of the NHC’s forecast is the warning of the storm “rapidly developing.”

“There is always some room to run with the rapid developers and we have seen very intense drops in pressure in the Gulf in the past. This could be no different given the ventilation and the 30+C water it’s over,” he said, adding that “Isaias could weaken slightly before landfall, but NHC still has a strong Cat 2 hurricane coming ashore.”

He continued, “The surge and wind is expected to be very impactful from LA into FL.”

Hurricane season officially began June 1, but Isaias is expected to be the first Gulf Coast hurricane of the season, which ends November 30.