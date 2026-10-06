Fort Hood Attacker Nidal Hasan to Be Executed by Firing Squad

Convicted Fort Hood attacker Nidal Hasan will be executed by firing squad for the November 5, 2009, mass shooting that left 13 dead and numerous others wounded as he shouted “allahu akbar” in committing the atrocity.

ABC News reported Hasan’s execution will be the first one carried out by the military “in more than 60 years.”

The Associated Press noted that President Donald Trump approved the execution by firing squad.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on X, “Judgement day for Hasan has finally come.”

Parnell described Hasan as a “convicted terrorist,” writing, “the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack.

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution.”

The AP pointed out that “four men, including Hasan, are currently on the military’s death row at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.