The French Ministry of the Interior states that street violence has reached record levels fuelled in part by the violent student uprisings seen in multicultural hubs across the country in recent weeks.

Following another day of mass mobilisation of students in concert with far-left political parties and radical trade unions apparently intent on sparking more chaos, the Ministry of the Interior released statistics showing an unprecedented level of violence in public spaces.

According to government data, public violence incidents outside the home hit a record high of 20,000 per month in September, or nearly 700 per day, Le Figaro reported.

This represented a seven per cent increase over August, suggesting a significant role for the youth riots that began in the middle of last month and have featured high levels of violent attacks on police, other students, teachers and school administrators, and other innocent bystanders.

Prominent French criminologist Professor Alain Bauer lamented that society is becoming “TikTok-ized”, in which “nothing ever has consequences anymore”, and young people are increasingly becoming “uninhibited, sometimes nihilistic”.

The head of the National Police Commissioners’ Union (SCPN), Frédéric Lauze, said that the violence seen is becoming “harsher and more difficult to anticipate”. He argued it resulted from a “growing sense of impunity” among sections of the population who no longer fear the French justice system.

The violence of the so-called student movement was repeated again on Tuesday as upwards of a quarter million people took to the streets, including 56,000 in Paris. Violent scenes were witnessed in the French capital, as well as in Strasbourg, Rennes, Châteauroux, and Toulouse, as rioters set fires to trash cans, fired makeshift missiles, and clashed with police.

At least 488 people were arrested, and 43 police officers were injured. This takes the total number of arrests since the demos began to nearly 6,000 and the number of police injured to nearly 800.

As a result of the widespread violence, the Paris Police announced a ban on a pro-Palestine rally on Wednesday, marking the third anniversary of the Islamist Hamas terror attacks on Israel on October 7th, 2023. The government also announced the suspension of all high school classes for the rest of the week in a desperate bid to quell the youth uprising.

Tuesday’s demonstrations drew national politicians, including far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party police have accused of manipulating and helping organise the youth revolts.

Demonstrating the broader left-wing nature of the demonstrations, signs seen at the rally in Paris included “ACAB” (All Cops Are Bastards) and “Down with the police state”, while protesters were heard chanting: “We are all antifascists”. Both Communist Party and Palestine flags were also featured prominently at the demonstration.

The most active political figure at Tuesday’s protest in Paris was likely the recently elected mayor of Saint-Denis, Bally Bagayoko, who went viral last week after joining a youth blockade in the multicultural Parisian suburb home to large sections of North African-heritage minority communities.

While he did not appear before a fire again as he did last week, the Malian-heritage La France Insoumise politician marched arm in arm with masked youths on Tuesday and at one point dramatically stepped in between apparent violent protesters and police.

However, a report from the Paris Police specifically cited Bagayoko, detailing how the far-left has sought to weaponise and stoke the chaos of the youth demonstrations, including for his support for “violent reaction as a potentially understandable or legitimate response to the actions of law enforcement.”

Paris police chief Patrice Faure also criticised the LFI mayor last week for being “filmed, laughing, dancing near a burning trash can, while a crowd of young people chanted his name,” which, regardless of his intention, became a motivating factor for more unrest. Bagayoko claimed he was merely attempting to put out the trash can fire.

Nevertheless, Mayor of Nice and leader of the UDR party, Éric Ciotti, called for the Council of Ministers to remove Bagayoko from his position as mayor, saying on Tuesday: “He is fuelling the violence even though he is a judicial police officer and represents the State!”

Meanwhile, a poll conducted last week by CSA for Europe 1 found that 83 per cent of the French public believe that politicians who encourage youth violence should be criminally prosecuted. There have also been calls for the parents of rioters to be held financially responsible for the damage caused by their children, including by docking welfare benefits.