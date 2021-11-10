Actress Shailene Woodley blasted news outlets Tuesday for “disparaging” her fiancée Aaron Rodgers with a false report, after the quarterback revealed he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Woodley took to her Instagram account, posting a Story where she criticized a report with pictures alleging the 37-year-old was seen out and about enjoying Los Angeles following his coronavirus diagnosis and its attendant need for 10-days of isolation.

Simply not true, the 29-year-old claimed, before declaring Rodgers isn’t the masked man snapped by paparazzi enjoying Brentwood.

“Literally ya’ll need to calm the f— down,” Woodley wrote alongside the photos in question. “This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f—ing men on the streets of LA and saying its him.”

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well,” she continued. “First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s—- media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f—ing planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in).”

“Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this,” the “Big Little Lies” star added.

The Daily Mail story that made the claim has since scrubbed the photos. A ProFootballTalk article links to the piece as the source of the claims of broken quarantine, but the Daily Mail article does not mention Rodgers in Los Angeles any longer.

The furor over the whereabouts of Rodgers comes a day after he told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination, saying he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to or just how he knows he is allergic.

Rodgers has strongly questioned the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, along with any organization forcing health requirements on individuals.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” he said. “Health is not a one size fits all for everybody, and for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”

Rodgers missed Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game after testing positive for coronavirus and entering a 10-day isolation period. He has told reporters he’s feeling “really well.”