Radio shock-jock Howard Stern believes he would beat former President Donald Trump if he mounted a presidential campaign in 2024.

On his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Stern said that his main strategy for winning in 2024 would be to incessantly play the excerpt from Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January asking him to find the necessary votes to defeat Joe Biden in the Peach State, asserting he had been cheated.

“What I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state,” the president said.

Stern said there is “no way” he’d lose if he played that clip.

“I would just sit there and play that fucking clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again,” he said. “There’s no way I’d lose.”

Stern confidently asserted that he’d “beat his ass” if he ran against Trump.

“If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him,” co-host Robin Quivers said. “That’s my plan.”

“I know. I’ll beat his ass,” Stern asserted.

“You can’t leave it to the Democrats,” Quivers responded.

Stern has been championing the cause of canceling celebrities as of late. First, he referred to NBA superstar Kyrie Irving as the “top idiot in the country” for his refusal to receive the coronavirus vaccine after recovering from a previous infection (natural immunity).

“In terms of idiots, he’s got to be the top idiot in the country right now,” Stern said. “Guy’s got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s got to do is get vaccinated, but he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.”

To those who refuse the vaccine, Stern said that they should be forced.

“Fuck them. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live … I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit,” he said.

Most recently, Stern scolded NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers for refusing the coronavirus vaccine, arguing that he should be thrown out of the league for allegedly lying about being immunized.

“If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates and, you know, bravo Terry Bradshaw for what you said and everyone else who has half a brain in this country,” he said. “This fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast.”

Though Howard Stern previously referred to Trump as a friend whom he would regularly feature on his radio show, the shock jock turned on him after the 2016 election — to the point of scolding members of his own audience for voting him in.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said in 2020. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience… I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”