Jane Krakowski Exits NBC’s ‘Annie Live’ Due to Breakthrough COVID Case

Nov. 13 (UPI) — 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Jane Krakowski has dropped out of NBC’s upcoming production of Annie Live.

Deadline.com said Krakowski was set to play Lily in the musical, but she had to drop out after she tested positive for COVID-19, even though she was fully vaccinated.

The network said Krakowski was diagnosed as she was “working on a separate project in Ireland despite being double vaccinated, a regular testing process and abiding by protocols.”

Smash actress Megan Hilty is replacing Krakowski in Annie Live.

“I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team,” said Hilty in a statement Friday.

“My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud.”

The Dec. 2 broadcast is expected to star Celina Smith as the titular orphan, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.