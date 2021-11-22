South Korean Pop Band BTS Crowned Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards

Nov. 21 (UPI) — BTS took home the biggest award of the night, Artist of the Year, at the 49th annual American Music Awards on Sunday.

Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were also nominated for the award.

BTS member RM spoke about how the group are just seven boys from Korea who are united in their love for music.

Proud of you @BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qk7zptaItT— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

BTS closed out the show with a performance of their hit song “Butter.” Each member was dressed in a light yellow suit as a “Butter” logo was raised above the stage.

Rodrigo won New Artist of the Year. The singer spoke about how songwriting is her favorite thing to do in the world.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CONGRATS, @oliviarodrigo! #AMAs #OliviaRodrigoAMAs pic.twitter.com/RtXv91KTus— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Becky G then won Favorite Female Latin Artist, Walker Hayes performed “Fancy Like” and Zoe Wees performed “Girls Like Us.”

New Kids on the Block and New Edition held a Battle of Boston contest where both boy bands took the stage to perform a number of their hit songs including “The Right Stuff” by New Kids on the Block and “Candy Girl” by New Edition.

The boy bands then joined forces for a duet. New Kids on the Block, before the Battle of Boston, gave New Edition props for laying down the groundwork for other boy bands such as themselves. The collective will be going on tour next year.

Kane Brown paid homage to his hometown and then gave a special performance of his song “One Mississippi” at Tennessee State University in front of a live crowd.

Jennifer Lopez took the stage to perform “On My Way (Marry Me).” Lopez performed as scenes from her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me played on screens. Mickey Guyton then sang “All American.”

BTS earned Favorite Pop Song for “Butter” and Megan Thee Stallion won Favorite Trending Song for “Body.”

Cardi B won Favorite Hip-Hop song for “Up” and gave a short speech before she returned to hosting.

“Put your hands UP for the #AMAs host, @iamcardib!!

“”Up”” is the WINNER of Favorite Hip-Hop Song! #CardiAMAs #CardiParty” pic.twitter.com/XTQLMuUjth— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

The rapper sat down and placed the award on a table with pasta as she introduced Italian band Måneskin to perform their song “Beggin.”

Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas then went sci-fi for their performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.”

Venegas’ face appeared digitally on a robotic-looking piano player while Bad Bunny performed from a unique platform that stood above the stage. Bad Bunny’s white suit covered his eyes and made him resemble a futuristic cyclops.

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean sang their song “If I Didn’t Love You” on an outside stage with a full band. The country stars each spoke about their hometowns and why they are special to them before the performance.

Tyler, The Creator rapped his song “Massa” in front of a snow-covered house while wearing a jacket with shorts. He later got on a scooter and left the stage.

Swift’s Evermore took home the award for Favorite Pop Album. Swift, who is not at the AMAs, addressed fans virtually.

We love you queen @taylorswift13 (AMAs Version) #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rjIJGgBnrN— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Rodrigo gave an acoustic performance of “Traitor.” The singer wore a white dress and played her guitar in front of an open door that displayed stars on the other side.

Rodrigo was then joined by an all-female band and continued singing around a bunch of flowers.

You did NOT betray us with that #AMAs performance, @oliviarodrigo! ❤️ #OliviaRodrigoAMAs pic.twitter.com/WXTpZG9SfP— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Coldplay and BTS joined forces to perform their collaborative song “My Universe.” This marked the first time Coldplay and BTS have performed live together live.

BTS won the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group. The South Korean boy band thanked their army of fans and mentioned how it took them years to reach the AMA stage.

Machine Gun Kelly won Favorite Rock Artist and picked up the microphone stand to speak as it was too short for him.

“Hilarious,” Kelly said as he picked up the microphone stand. Kelly also said he was proof that rockstars are not dead.

Silk Sonic, the group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, kicked off the show with a performance of “Smokin Out the Window.”

The duo wore red suits and gave an old-school-style performance.

You got me out here still thinking about that performance, @silksonic! Tune into the #AMAs happening now on ABC. #SilkSonicAMAs pic.twitter.com/RSlTY6kMSd— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Cardi B took the stage after walking down a red carpet amid fireworks and fire. She wore a black dress with a feathered head piece.

Cardi B mentioned all of the artists who will be performing and welcomed Billy Porter to the stage to present the night’s first award for Favorite Latin Album.

Bad Bunny won for El Último Tour Del Mundo.

“EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” is the winner of Favorite Latin Album at the #AMAs! Congrats, @sanbenito! #BadBunnyAMAs pic.twitter.com/Jkti2htnC6— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

The American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.